Gas main rupture in Connecticut prompts evacuations, stopping of rail traffic

A construction crew hit a gas main at 289 Washington Ave. in North Haven on Tuesday, which led to evacuations and a stop of rail traffic.

As of Tuesday afternoon, one lane of Washington Avenue is open in each direction, according to the fire department.

They are asking driver to use caution because several workers are in the area.

Because of gas readings in the area, Best Western was evacuated and Amtrak suspended travel in the area.

People are being asked to avoid the area.