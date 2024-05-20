GBH general manager leaving after 4 years

Pam Johnson, who was named general manager of GBH News in 2020, is leaving the organization, she told staff in an email Monday.

"I won’t bury the lede. I have decided the time is right for me to step aside to make room for a new leader to guide the next chapter at GBH News," Johnston said in a memo on Monday morning.

Johnston listed several gains at the nonprofit public media organization from the past few years, including being "more cohesive (and) audience-focused" and that it is "reaching and engaging large and diverse audiences through content produced by a diverse group of journalists across all platforms every day."

