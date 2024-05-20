Boston Business Journal

GBH general manager leaving after 4 years

By Don Seiffert

Pam Johnson, who was named general manager of GBH News in 2020, is leaving the organization, she told staff in an email Monday.

"I won’t bury the lede. I have decided the time is right for me to step aside to make room for a new leader to guide the next chapter at GBH News," Johnston said in a memo on Monday morning.

Johnston listed several gains at the nonprofit public media organization from the past few years, including being "more cohesive (and) audience-focused" and that it is "reaching and engaging large and diverse audiences through content produced by a diverse group of journalists across all platforms every day."

