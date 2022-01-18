Genetic Risk Factor Found for COVID-19 Smell and Taste Loss, Researchers Say

Scientists are piecing together why some people lose their sense of smell after contracting COVID-19.
A study published Monday in the journal Nature Genetics identified a genetic risk factor associated with the loss of smell after a COVID infection, a discovery that brings experts closer to understanding the perplexing pattern and may point the way toward much-needed treatments.
Six months after contracting COVID, as many as 1.6 million people in the United States are still unable to smell or have experienced a change in their ability to smell.
U.S. & World
For more on this story, go to NBC News.