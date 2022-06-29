Here's How New England Lawmakers Reacted to Cassidy Hutchinson's Testimony

Several members of New England's mostly Democratic Congressional delegation responded publicly to former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony Tuesday about Donald Trump’s angry, defiant and vulgar actions in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

In an interview with NBC10 Boston, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren called Tuesday's testimony "genuinely alarming."

"This is a sitting president who didn't care about democracy. He didn't even care about his own followers. All he cared about was himself," she added. "This is a man who's out of control."

Others took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Rhode Island Congressman Jim Langevin called the testimony "stunning," while Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said Trump "must be held accountable."

Today's testimony before the @January6thCmte was stunning.



I hope that all Americans realize how close we came to losing our democracy that day.



All those responsible for the violence on 1/6 must be held accountable.



No one is above the law. — Jim Langevin (@JimLangevin) June 28, 2022

On Jan 6, 2021, the President of the United States of America put his hands on a Secret Service agent & demanded they drive him to the Capitol.



He demanded they stop security screening for weapons so the mob he mobilized could be armed.



He must be held accountable. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) June 28, 2022

Here's what other local lawmakers had to say:

Cassidy Hutchinson’s decision to testify under oath in front of the @January6thCmte and the American people took tremendous courage. May her act of bravery and patriotism — standing up to tell the truth — inspire others to come forward and do the same. — Ann McLane Kuster (@RepAnnieKuster) June 29, 2022

The contents of today’s January 6th hearing are shocking and disturbing.



I appreciate Ms. Hutchinson’s commitment and honesty. And I urge everyone to follow the Committee's work to protect our democracy and honor the peaceful transition of power. https://t.co/Vm3HCQSf4u — Rep. Peter Welch (@PeterWelch) June 28, 2022

Donald Trump, who hid in a bunker during the Black Lives Matter protests, called Mike Pence a coward AFTER hearing about the "Hang Mike Pence" chants.



Never in American history has the "most powerful man in the world" been so weak.#January6thHearing — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) June 28, 2022

If you didn’t have a chance to watch Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony live, you can watch a replay of the livestream here. Every American should see this. https://t.co/wy17TDjfG9 — Congressman David N. Cicilline (@RepCicilline) June 28, 2022

Trump was so intent on overturning our election and stoking the violence at the Capitol that he attacked his own security team. This is what we just heard at the #January6thCommitteeHearings. This is what the #GOP is defending. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) June 28, 2022