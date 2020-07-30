Get Fired Up for Bruins' Return With Spine-Tingling NHL Hype Video

Looking for a way to cool down amid the summer heat? How about a chills-inducing hype video?

The NHL officially returns Saturday after more than four months of inaction due to the coronavirus pandemic, as the New York Rangers will battle the Carolina Hurricanes in the first game of the 2020 Qualifying Round.

The Boston Bruins' first contest is Sunday, Aug. 2, in their Round Robin opener against the rival Philadelphia Flyers, but they'll hit the ice Thursday night in Toronto for an exhibition match versus the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. ET.

In short: NHL hockey is back. And fans anxiously awaiting puck drop should stop what they're doing and watch NBC Sports' 2020 NHL restart hype video, narrated by the one and only Doc Emrick:

We’re tired of saying we can’t wait.



Now, we won’t have to.



Doc Emrick welcomes hockey back in the way only he can. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/c7796nrVD7 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) July 30, 2020

Can we move up the first game to right now?

The Bruins are featured heavily here, and their first cameo might be painful for B's fans. But Emrick notes how Boston surged to the NHL's best record after losing the 2019 Stanley Cup Final to the St. Louis Blues, and the video features plenty of highlights from Bruins stars like NHL goals co-leader David Pastrnak and Vezina Trophy finalist Tuukka Rask.

The Bruins are among the favorites to win this unprecedented championship, but as Emrick added, the Stanley Cup is the hardest trophy to win in sports. The quest for that elusive Cup begins Saturday, and the weekend can't come soon enough.

