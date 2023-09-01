Get ready for a Labor Day weekend warmup!

Meteorological summer is over... and now we’re on to fall. And wouldn’t you know it? As we go into Labor Day weekend, we will end up with warmer temperatures than we’ve seen for most of the summer months!

After a clear and quiet night Friday, we will see a lot of sunshine to start Saturday. Clouds will gradually increase by Saturday afternoon as a weak, fast-moving storm system moves into New England. There may be a shower or two around Saturday night, but the whole storm system will be out of here by Sunday morning.

The remainder of the holiday weekend will be dry and very warm. Highs on Sunday will be in the 80s to around 90. On Labor Day Monday, more locations will be at or above the 90 degree mark. Both Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny. Some haze could occasionally filter out the sun from time to time.

We will keep an eye on late next week for our next chance for some rain.