Get to Know Interim C's Coach Joe Mazzulla: Bio, Coaching History and More

Get to know Joe Mazzulla: Bio, coaching history and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Joe Mazzulla will be the man in charge of leading the Boston Celtics in place of Ime Udoka during the 2022-23 NBA season.

With Udoka serving a season-long suspension, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens confirmed Mazzulla will take over in the interim. Mazzulla has served as an assistant coach for Boston since Stevens was head coach in 2019. Stevens made it clear he "believes strongly" in Mazzulla's ability to lead the team going forward.

So, who is Mazzulla? Here's everything you need to know about the Celtics' interim head coach.

Joe Mazzulla's bio

Birthdate: June 30, 1988

Birthplace: Johnston, Rhode Island

College: West Virginia

NBA Experience: 3 years

Joe Mazzulla's playing career

Mazzulla was a backup guard for the University of West Virginia from 2006 to 2011. After redshirting his 2008-09 season, he became a junior captain for the 2009-10 campaign and helped the Mountaineers reach the Final Four. He averaged 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game as a senior in 2010-11.

Joe Mazzulla's coaching career

Mazzulla joined Glenville State as an assistant coach after going undrafted in 2011. He spent two seasons at the Division II school before taking an assistant job with Division II Fairmont State in 2013.

In 2016, Mazzulla became an assistant coach for Boston's G-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws. The following season, he returned to Fairmont State to become its head coach. He led the Fighting Falcons to a 43-17 overall record over two seasons from 2017 to 2019.

The Celtics hired Mazzulla as an assistant coach in 2019. He spent two seasons on then-head coach Brad Stevens' staff before Stevens replaced Danny Ainge as president of basketball operations in 2021.

Mazzulla was the only Celtics assistant coach who remained on staff when Ime Udoka replaced Stevens as head coach in 2021.

Joe Mazzulla's family

Mazzulla's father, Dan Mazzulla, was a basketball coach who played college basketball at Bryant and professionally in Chile. Dan Mazzulla was inducted into the Bryant Hall of Fame in 2007. He died of cancer in April 2020.

Joe Mazzulla's younger brother Justin played college basketball at George Washington before transferring to Vermont. In June 2022, he joined the Rhode Island basketball staff as a graduate assistant.