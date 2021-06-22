SAM ADAMS

Getting Married? Sam Adams Wants to Pay for the Drinks — If You Do This

Sam Adams is offering $10,000 to three lucky couples who mention Sam Adams Summer Ale in their wedding vows

By Kelly Garrity

Sam Adams beer 1
NBC10 Boston

Most wedding vows feature “I do’s,” not brews. If yours do, however, Sam Adams might pick up the bar tab at your wedding celebration. 

People who had to put their wedding plans on hold in 2020 are racing to the altar, and Sam Adams wants to help three newlywed couples celebrate by picking up their tab -- just so long as they are willing to shout out the Boston-based brewery at their nuptials. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

From now through July 14, couples can enter the “Say it with Sam” challenge for a chance to win $10,000 toward your wedding festivities. 

So what do you have to do to qualify? Somewhere between the declarations of eternal love and saying "‘til death do us part," sneak in a mention of Sam Adams' Summer Ale, and submit the video online. 

Participants must be of legal drinking age, and winners will be announced on or around August 2, according to the submission site. 

More Food u0026amp; Drink News

Business 4 hours ago

McDonald's Will Launch Its Loyalty Program Nationwide in July

Business Jun 19

Americans Are Dining Out Again. Target Wants to Lure Them to the Grocery Aisle With Deals

This article tagged under:

SAM ADAMSfood and drinkbeerweddingSay it With Sam challenge
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us