Gherkin Brine Dressing Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 cup jarred pickle brine/juice

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp shallot, finely minced

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

1/2 tsp garlic, minced

1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp honey

Salt & Pepper to taste

PREPARATION:

Combine pickle brine, olive oil, shallot, garlic, mustard, & honey in a mason jar and shake vigorously for 30 seconds until visually creamy and nicely emulsified. Taste. Add salt and pepper to taste. Note: pickle brine has a lot of salt in it so you may find that you don’t need to add any more. Taste, taste, taste:) This is light and delicious over mixed greens or butter lettuce.

Watch below to make this step-by-step with Anna Rossi!

Anna Rossi shows us how to make this delicious comfort food dish that's amped up with spicy sausage flavor.