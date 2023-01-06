recipes

Gherkin Brine Dressing Recipe

Original recipes by @annarossiofficial

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 cup jarred pickle brine/juice

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp shallot, finely minced

1/2 tsp garlic, minced

1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp honey

Salt & Pepper to taste

PREPARATION:

  1. Combine pickle brine, olive oil, shallot, garlic, mustard, & honey in a mason jar and shake vigorously for 30 seconds until visually creamy and nicely emulsified. Taste. Add salt and pepper to taste. Note: pickle brine has a lot of salt in it so you may find that you don’t need to add any more. Taste, taste, taste:)
  2. This is light and delicious over mixed greens or butter lettuce.

Watch below to make this step-by-step with Anna Rossi!

