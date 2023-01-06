Gherkin Brine Dressing Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
1/4 cup jarred pickle brine/juice
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp shallot, finely minced
1/2 tsp garlic, minced
1/2 tsp Dijon mustard
1/2 tsp honey
Salt & Pepper to taste
PREPARATION:
- Combine pickle brine, olive oil, shallot, garlic, mustard, & honey in a mason jar and shake vigorously for 30 seconds until visually creamy and nicely emulsified. Taste. Add salt and pepper to taste. Note: pickle brine has a lot of salt in it so you may find that you don’t need to add any more. Taste, taste, taste:)
- This is light and delicious over mixed greens or butter lettuce.