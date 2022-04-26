Giacomo's in Boston's South End Has Been Sold

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popular Italian restaurant in the South End of Boston is under new ownership, and its name will undergo a slight change later this year.

According to a post from BosGuy, Giacomo's on Columbus Avenue has been sold to the team behind Kava Neo-Taverna and Ilona (both of which are also in the South End), with the plan being to make renovations to the space and rename it Casa Giacomo's. It looks like the two other locations of Giacomo's in the North End and Melrose will remain open and will not be changing ownership, and that the name change to the South End restaurant will help distinguish it from the others, according to BosGuy.

The address for the South End location of Giacomo's (and eventually Casa Giacomo's) is 431 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA, 02116.