Giant Fenway Project Undergoes a Few Changes — and Gets a New Name

The team behind a massive mixed-use development around Fenway Park has updated the city on its plans for the 5.3-acre site, proposing to lower the height of one building and to add roof space to another that is open to the public.

WS Development, the real estate arm of Fenway Sports Group and the D’Angelo family, owners of a Red Sox store on Jersey Street, is making the changes in response to feedback from the public and city officials regarding the 2.05-million-square-foot project, according to a filing with the Boston Planning and Development Agency published on Monday.

