Samantha Stumpo has been voted one of Boston's most successful real estate agents, and she has no plans of slowing down. Derek Zagami chatted with the powerhouse at a listing in Brookline that is about to hit the market.

Since Sammy was a teenager she has worked side by side with her mom, Cindy Stumpo who is one of the World's Top Female Builders.

You can catch the mother and daughter duo on their weekly radio show on iHeart Radio called "Cindy Stumpo is Tough As Nails".