Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says

A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston.

The girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening her months ago.

The woman says she took out a restraining order against both alleged attackers, and she says she's also pressing assault and battery charges, but she's worried that this might happen again since both of her daughter's alleged attacks will return to school later this month after they serve out their suspensions.

Video, which we have blurred above since there are so many minors involved, shows two girls attacking another girl, grabbing her by the hair, throwing her to the ground and repeatedly punching her in the head.

At one point, a Marine who was at the school for a recruiting event stepped in to break up the attack.

Several students were watching, and some even walked away laughing.

The attack left the victim with multiple injuries, including a concussion and bruises. Her mother says doctors told her that her daughter came dangerously close to suffering devastating injuries.

“She sustained a concussion, multiple bruises, she had to undergo a CAT scan on her abdomen to check for internal bleeding," the woman shared with NBC10 Boston. "They said the area of her head where the injuries were sustained could have — she could’ve suffered a spinal cord injury.”

NBC10 Boston has reached out to both police and school administrators but has not heard back.

Students walked out of Medford High School Friday morning to protest school violence and saying more needs to be done to prevent it and punish bad behavior.