Girl With Rare Disorder Surprised With Custom ‘The Voice' Wheelchair for Halloween

For many parents, Halloween is a time to look forward to the costumes, revelry and of course candy.

But for parents of a child with a disability, it can be a daunting task to think about getting the perfect ensemble, an effort that is complicated by the need for costumes that can be manipulated around mobility aids, helmets, tubing and other items.

Savannah Smith was diagnosed with Ogden syndrome, a rare genetic mutation that affects only about 100 people in the world.

"With Ogden syndrome, Savannah has cerebral palsy, she has epilepsy, she has a heart condition, so she's a pretty complex girl medically," said her mother Lacey Smith.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 11-year-old from Salem is wheelchair-bound and communicates through a computer using a big red button known as a "big Mac switch."

The big red button also provided the family with an inspiration for this year's Halloween costume. Savannah loves NBC's singing competition show "The Voice" and has dreamed of sitting in the coaches' spinning red chairs.

With the help of the Massachusetts-based nonprofit Magic Wheelchair, Savannah's dream came true. The organization worked with Solidworks to design and retrofit Savannah's wheelchair into a replica "The Voice" chair. Her communication machine was programmed with the phrases "Trick-or-Treat" and "Thank you, happy Halloween," allowing Savannah to have her own voice when she hits the big red button.

Savannah was surprised with the chair last week and debuted it at the annual Salem Haunted Happenings parade.

Lacey says she's been overwhelmed by gesture from the two companies, adding that it's amazing the way people have stepped up for her daughter.