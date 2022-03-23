Girlfriend of Harmony Montgomery's Father Found Dead in NH

The girlfriend of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery's father was found dead, police said.

Kelsey Small, who was not charged in connection with the case, died in Manchester, police there confirmed Wednesday. The cause of death is pending but is not considered suspicious, they said.

Small was Adam Montgomery's girlfriend.

According to a police affidavit, the couple was found living in a car on Dec. 31, 2021, in Manchester, when Adam Montgomery was arrested in connection with the disappearance of his daughter.

More to come.