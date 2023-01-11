Glassdoor's 2023 Best Workplaces List Includes These 10 Mass. Companies

Ten large Massachusetts-based companies have earned a spot on Glassdoor’s annual ranking of the 100 best places to work, up from nine last year.

Boston-based Bain & Company came in third place, while Natick’s Mathworks and Boston Consulting Group also earned top-10 rankings, coming in sixth and seventh, respectively. Cambridge-based sales and marketing software firm Hubspot, which earned the top spot in 2020 and was the second-best workplace last year, is 11th on the 2023 list, which Glassdoor announced Tuesday night. 

With Boston-based financial services giant Fidelity ranking 18th — up from 59th last year — five companies headquartered in the Bay State made the top-20. A handful of other companies with large Boston-area presences are featured on the list, including McKinsey & Company (4th), Google (8th), Slalom (12th), Microsoft (13th), Red Hat (27th) and Dell (64th).

The annual rankings from the California-based career site are based on anonymous feedback from employees on their jobs, work environments and employers over the last year. The ratings are based on a five-point scale.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Click here to see all 10 Massachusetts-headquartered companies that made Glassdoor's list in the Boston Business Journal.

Copyright Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us