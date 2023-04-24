Gloomy Monday, Plenty of Rain in the Forecast This Week

A gloomy day for Monday as on and off showers setup by midday.

Winds will remain east-northeast and keep spots right on the water in the upper 40s. Further away from the ocean, most locations reach the middle 50s for daytime highs.

Tuesday is also cool and mostly cloudy -- expect on and off rain showers again. These will mainly be during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Wednesday is mostly cloudy, but a bit drier. Highs in the middle 50s, with a peek or two of sunshine possible throughout the afternoon hours.

Rain returns for Thursday, with temperatures in the lower and middle 50s.

Friday is mostly cloudy, but mainly dry. Highs should top out in the middle 50’s.

Saturday is mostly cloudy, with a dry start and wet finish. Rain arrives later in the evening. Highs in the middle 50s. Sunday is rainy, again, however, some milder air slowly moves in, signifying a pattern shift. Highs in the lower 60s.