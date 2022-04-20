Going to Game 2 Celtics fans? Here are some alternative Kyrie chants originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The drama between Kyrie Irving and Boston Celtics fans took on new life Sunday in Game 1 of the much-anticipated first-round playoff series between the C's and Brooklyn Nets.

The TD Garden crowd still hasn't forgotten about Irving's infamous last season in a Celtics uniform. It began with him telling fans he would re-sign in Boston, but ultimately concluded with a bizarre loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs and him leaving to join Kevin Durant in Brooklyn that summer.

Time usually heals all wounds, but that hasn't been the case here, at least not yet.

Even though almost three years have passed since Irving left Boston, the relationship between him and the fans appears to be no better at all.

Fans were hard on Irving during Sunday's Game 1 win for the Celtics. He didn't make the situation any better by using profane language and using obscene gestures. The Nets star was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for his actions in the series opener.

We asked fans Tuesday on Twitter to get creative and figure out how best to react to Irving in Game 2 on Wednesday night -- in an appropriate fashion, of course.

OK Celtics fans, it's time to get creative.



How should fans at TD Garden treat Kyrie Irving when he gets the ball in Game 2? — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) April 19, 2022

Here are the results of the poll so far:

There were some interesting write-in options, too, including chanting "sidekick", "the Earth is round" and "$50,000". Another one was counting how many seconds it takes him to shoot a free throw. We've seen that one before.

There's also a strong argument for not saying anything to Irving. Clearly, the reaction from the fans didn't negatively impact his performance on the court during the series opener as he scored a game-high 39 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter.

The atmosphere at the Garden in Game 2 should be intense as the Celtics try to take a 2-0 series lead.

