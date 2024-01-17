Chicago

Carjacking thwarted because suspects couldn't drive Audi's stick shift

The victim was sitting inside his Audi sedan when two armed men entered his vehicle

An attempted carjacking Tuesday night on the Gold Coast of Chicago was foiled because the suspects didn't know how to operate the vehicle's manual transmission, Chicago police said.

According to police, a 41-year-old man was sitting in his 2008 Audi sedan, when two armed men entered the car and demanded his wallet. The victim complied and exited the vehicle as the suspects attempted to drive off, police said.

The suspects, however, didn't get far as their attempt to flee was foiled by the car's stick shift — which neither knew how to operate.

The two suspects abandoned the vehicle and were later found and taken into custody, police said.

No injuries were reported, and an investigation is ongoing, police added.

