Golfer beats goose to death on New York course after bird struck with ball: SPCA

A golfer on the 14th hole allegedly whacked the goose several times with his club, according to SPCA officials who spoke with staff and witnesses

By Tom Shea

Putnam County SPCA

A New York golfer was charged after allegedly beating a goose to death with his club, according to law enforcement.

Officers with the Putnam County SPCA said they received a complaint on Friday at the Putnam County Golf Course in Mahopac about a golfer who had beaten a Canada goose.

Witnesses said that a goose was struck by a golf ball and was left dazed. That's when a golfer on the 14th hole allegedly whacked the goose several times with his club, according to SPCA officials who spoke with staff and witnesses.

The golfer walked away afterward, but when he noticed the goose was still moving, he went back and hit the bird again, the SPCA said.

After being identified by witnesses, the SPCA charged Enrico Sarli, of Carmel, with one count of animal cruelty. Sarli was issued a summons for the alleged violation, and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 12.

