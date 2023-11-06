Good and bad news for fans of Boston-area beer halls

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between October 30 and November 5, 2023.

Great American Beer Hall to Open in Medford

A brand new beer hall is on its way to a space just off Route 93.

Craft Beer Cellar and Trinktisch Restaurant in Belmont Are Closing

The flagship location of a group of specialty beer shops and its sibling beer hall will not be going up for sale after all.

Fuddruckers in Saugus Is Closing

One of two locations of a burger chain that was once headquartered in the local area is going to be shutting down.

Margaritaville Opens at Faneuil Hall

A location of a restaurant chain from a recently-passed singer-songwriter has debuted in Boston.

The Sea Hag Opens in the Former Boathouse Space in Cambridge's Harvard Square

A new restaurant has come to the heart of Cambridge, taking over the space where another dining spot had been for a bit more than 10 years.

