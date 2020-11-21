Gordon Hayward Agrees to Four-Year, $120 Million Contract With Hornets

Hayward joining Hornets on $120M deal, per agent originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We have a surprise winner in the Gordon Hayward sweepstakes.

Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a four-year contract worth $120 million, Hayward's agent confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday.

The Boston Celtics forward recently declined his $34.2 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent and now will join the club he nearly played for earlier in his career: Hayward signed an offer sheet with the Hornets in 2014 before the Jazz matched it to keep him in Utah.

The Hornets don't have the cap space to sign Hayward outright, per Yahoo Sports' Keith Smith, so the Celtics likely will get something in return as part of a sign-and-trade.

I have Charlotte as able to get to max cap space of only about $20.7M.



This has to be a sign and trade for Hayward to get $30M AAV. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 21, 2020

Hayward's preferred destination reportedly was Indiana, but it appears the Celtics and Pacers couldn't work out terms of a sign-and-trade. The New York Knicks also had reported interest in Hayward but didn't want to sign him to a four-year contract, SNY's Ian Begley reports.

As of late last night, NYK didn't want to go to four years for Gordon Hayward. People familiar with the NYK/Hayward dynamic viewed NYK as a backup plan for Hayward entering free agency. https://t.co/C4UgjHFNY0 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 21, 2020

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.