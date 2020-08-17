Gordon Hayward Injury: Latest Updates on Celtics Star's Right Ankle Sprain

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward was forced to leave Monday night's Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers late in the fourth quarter because of a right ankle sprain.

The C's were quick to announce Hayward's injury and that he would not return to the game.

In video of the play where Hayward rolled his ankle, it looked like he stepped on teammate Daniel Theis' foot.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens didn't have much of an update on Hayward's ankle after Boston's 109-101 win. Here's what he said postgame:

Brad Stevens says he "doesn't know the severity" of Hayward's injury, but he's "clearly in some pain." pic.twitter.com/BlZgLm10O6 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 18, 2020

The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn tweeted that Hayward was "leaving the arena in crutches and his foot in a boot." ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews reported Hayward will undergo an MRI on Monday night.

Hayward scored 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting with four rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes before departing. His status for Game 2 of the series on Wednesday night is uncertain at this time.

