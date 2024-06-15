Gordon Ramsay says wearing a helmet saved his life after bad bike accident

Gordon Ramsay says wearing a helmet saved his life after he got into a bad bike accident in Connecticut earlier this week and he is praising all of the doctors and medical staff at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London who treated him.

In a video posted to X, Ramsay started off by saying:

"I'd like to share a very important message with you all. You know how much I love cycling, and triathlons and Iron Mans, etcetera, and this week, unfortunately, I had a really bad accident and it really shook me. And honestly, i'm lucky to be here."

He went on to praise all of the trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses and other hospital staff who looked after him following his injury.

Ramsay also stressed the importance of wearing a helmet when biking. "I don't care how short the journey is. I don't care the fact that these helmets cost money, but they're crucial, even with the kids," he said in his video.

"I'm lucky to be standing here. I'm in pain, it's been a brutal week and i'm sort of getting through it, but I cannot tell you the importance of wearing a helmet," he said as he showed what appeared to be a large bruise on his side.

Ramsay closed his video by saying, "please, please, please, wear a helmet because if I didn't, honestly I wouldn't be here now."

He did not say where in Connecticut he was when the accident happened.