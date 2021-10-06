Gorgeous, Sunny Stretch of Weather in New England

Oh, hello sun! It’s nice to see you again. What a beautiful stretch of weather we have to enjoy these next few days, as high pressure provides us with sunshine, mild temperatures and dry conditions.

Highs will be in the upper 60s to the middle 70s across the region both Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The wind will be light Wednesday and Thursday too, allowing for a little sea breeze to kick in at our shoreline.

The wind will kick up a bit on Friday afternoon as a backdoor front slides through as wind shifts to blow out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph by later in the day. The front will also usher in cooler air and more clouds to start the weekend. It’ll be a noticeable change on Saturday, but it still looks like we’ll stay dry.

We’ll be wedged between a front coming in from the west and a developing low to our south for the second half of the weekend into the start of next week. In between, I think we’ll manage to keep the raindrops at bay. Since we’re still a few days out though, our First Alert team will keep a 20 to 30% chance of a few showers in, mainly across the northern half of New England Sunday, and a spot shower (isolated on Monday).

That means Boston Marathon participants and spectators alike will likely see dry weather but overcast skies as they run and take in the sights of the city. Temperatures will start out in the 50s and end up rising into the 60s to near 70 during Monday afternoon.

Next week looks like a fairly tranquil weather pattern – no big storms, no big warm up and no big cool down. The highest risk of showers is on Wednesday in our exclusive 10-day forecast.