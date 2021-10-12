Gov. Baker Activates National Guard to Assist With School COVID Testing: Report

Gov. Charlie Baker has activated up to 200 members of the National Guard to assist with COVID-19 testing in Massachusetts schools, The Boston Globe is reporting.

A spokesperson for the Baker Administration told the Globe the National Guard members will assist with testing in K-12 public schools. The extra testing capacity is needed due to staffing shortages that are causing testing delays in many school districts.

Guard members are expected to begin training this week and will start helping to administer tests in school on Monday.

State Rep. Mindy Domb, an Amherst Democrat, had called on Baker last month to activate the National Guard to assist with testing in K-12 schools.

National Guard members have already been deployed to 13 school districts across Massachusetts to help drive students to school due to the national bus driver shortage. The initiative began with four districts but has since expanded to nine others.

Officials have said that members of the National Guard will likely drive the buses until December to give bus companies time to hire and train more drivers.