Gov. Baker Activates National Guard

Gov. Charlie Baker signed an order Thursday activating 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard.

The governor's office said the National Guard was activated in case municipal leaders require assistance "to protect opportunities to exercise first amendment rights and to maintain public safety during large scale events."

Baker last activated the National Guard in August for a period of three days in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His administration said at the time the order was given "in the event that municipal leaders require their assistance." But the call-up coincided with a weekend that saw violence crop up at and around demonstrations over policing and racial justice in other parts of the country.