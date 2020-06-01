Gov. Baker Expected to Issue Order on Phase 2 Reopenings, Professional Sports Practices

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected Monday to provide details into what types of businesses can open in Phase 2 of his plan to reopen the Massachusetts economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Baker said he would issue an executive order Monday to designate a more detailed list of sectors that fall into each of his four phases of his plan and, "provide much more clarity for the public and for businesses."

The order will allow Phase 2 businesses to bring back employees before its formal start to allow for preparations.

It will also allow the state's professional sports teams to begin practicing at their facilities, according to Baker. The governor will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. in the State House Monday.

The expected move comes a week before June 8, the earliest date the state can enter Phase 2 of the reopening.

Outdoor dining will be allowed at the start of the reopening plan's second phase, with indoor dining to follow later in the stage as dictated by public health data. Establishments will be required to conduct regular cleaning, screen employees for COVID-19 cases, and keep customer parties six feet apart.

The hospitality industry, which has been mostly shuttered during the pandemic, can return in Phase 2 with restrictions, such as a requirement to advise all guests to quarantine for two weeks if they are traveling from out of state.

Baker is expected to provide an update June 6 about when Phase 2 can begin based on key public health indicators, such as positive COVID-19 test rates and hospitalizations.

Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker describes plans to improve MBTA and reminds residents to wear a face covering while using public trasit.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito also detailed guidelines that have been established for restaurants and the lodging industry when they reopen, which could happen as soon as June 8 if public health data continues to trend in a positive direction.

She said restaurants will be allowed to reopen for outdoor dining at the start of Phase 2 assuming they follow specific rules around social distancing, hygiene, staffing and cleaning and disinfecting. Hotels and motels will also be allowed to operate under a similar set of rules. Pools, gyms, golf courses and restaurants at lodging sites may operate only if those categories are authorized under the state's overall reopening plan.