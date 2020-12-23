Gov. Baker Expected to Sign Revised Police Reform Bill

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to sign a bill that Beacon Hill lawmakers are poised to send to his desk on Wednesday that is designed to ensure accountability in policing by requiring officers to be certified and regulated by an independent, civilian-led commission.

The bill also bans the use of chokeholds, establishes limits on the use of rubber bullets and tear gas, creates a duty to intervene to prevent officer misconduct, and calls for a task force on body cameras, and commissions to address structural racism in parole, probation and correctional systems.

The branches on Tuesday finished work on a compromise amendment to the bill that would ensure that police training will be conducted by law enforcement and regulate the use of facial recognition technology. Votes to re-enact the bill would send it to Baker on Wednesday.

The legislation gained traction this year due to police violence against Black residents that sparked a wave of large protests and demands for change.

Lawmakers signaled the bill's intent by titling it an act "to reform police standards and shift resources to build a more equitable, fair and just commonwealth that values Black lives and communities of color."

Baker and lawmakers had hoped to agree on a bill by July but talks among lawmakers dragged through the summer and fall, before a breakthrough this month.

While Baker appears satisfied with the policing bill, his signature on a bill expanding abortion access, including by reducing barriers to the procedure for certain minors, is less certain.

Lawmakers returned the abortion bill to his desk Tuesday after rejecting changes recommended by the governor. The governor can sign it, veto it or let it become law without his signature. The abortion bill busted up the usual party line voting in the Legislature, and a veto override is not assured.

While an override vote would be tight, especially in the House, lawmakers are leaving themselves enough time to weigh a response to a veto, should it come -- the new session begins two weeks from today, on Jan. 6, 2021 and Baker has ten days to decide what to do with the bill.

The abortion bill gathered momentum due to a rightward shift on the U.S. Supreme Court this year caused by the death of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the election-year confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The House voted 107-50 Tuesday to re-enact the bill that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to access abortions without a parent or judge's consent, permit the procedure after 24 weeks of pregnancy in some cases, and codify abortion rights in state law. The Senate re-enacted the bill on a voice vote.

Both branches on Wednesday are likely to sign off on a compromise health care bill that addresses telehealth, payments to community hospitals, scope of practice reforms for certain nurses, access to urgent care for low-income residents, coverage for COVID-19 testing and treatment, and changes to prevent surprise medical bills.

The health care bill emerged late Tuesday from a six-member conference committee, and three other conference panels remain in place working on climate change, economic development and transportation spending bills.

Lawmakers also plan Wednesday to continue processing budget veto overrides to add spending back to a $45.9 billion fiscal 2021 budget. The restorations have not generated much controversy among lawmakers but are time-consuming, with each veto requiring a recorded vote and lawmakers calling in for remote sessions.

The late-December activity comes as Majority Leader Ron Mariano prepares to succeed House Speaker Robert DeLeo, who has avoided the media in recent days, if and when the Winthrop Democrat steps down to take a job at Northeastern University.

Rep. Russell Holmes last week said he's also pursing the speaker's post but Mariano appears to have rounded up support for the top job well in advance of DeLeo's disclosure last week of his new career interest. DeLeo was reelected to his House seat last month in an uncontested race and had said he'd run for speaker again in 2021.

Baker on Tuesday announced new restrictions, effective Saturday, that will reduce foot traffic in restaurants, stores and other industries to 25 percent of capacity in an effort to slow COVID-19 spread. On Wednesday, the governor said Tuesday, he plans to detail "a significant economic relief fund for the commonwealth's small businesses that will be most negatively affected by these decisions."

Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday announced a $1.95 billion agreement with the U.S. government under which the companies will provide an additional 100 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine. The companies say they now plan to deliver 200 million doses to the U.S. by July 31, 2021, enough to vaccinate 100 million people.