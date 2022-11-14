Gov. Baker Heading to Florida for GOP Political Meetings

He plans to return to Massachusetts on Wednesday morning

By Michael P. Norton

Governor Charlie Baker
While estranged from many in his party, Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has continued to devote time and energy to a group dedicated to electing more Republican governors across the country.

Baker will pick up his work Monday for the Republican Governors Association, traveling to Florida for RGA meetings.

Baker has emphasized the importance of bipartisanship in governing during his two terms, at a time when conservatives in his party have gravitated toward former President Donald Trump and may be lining up behind the former president for another White House run. As election season ramped up in July, Baker attended RGA meetings in Colorado.

The governor plans to return to Massachusetts on Wednesday morning, according to an aide.

