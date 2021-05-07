Gov. Baker Holding Press Conference Friday With… Gronk?

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is holding a press conference on Friday with a special guest -- former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The reason for the 1:30 p.m. press conference is to announce a $1.2 million donation from Gronkowski and the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation to fund a full renovation of the Charlesbank Playground, located in the state Department of Conservation and Recreation's Charles River Reservation Esplanade.

Gronkowski played nine seasons for the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls before retiring from the team in March of 2019. His retirement lasted just 13 months before he decided to joint Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, where he went on to win a fourth Super Bowl title.

Baker is also expected to face questions Friday about COVID-19 vaccinations and the state's reopening. At a press conference on Thursday, he said it's possible that Massachusetts could fully reopen sooner than the scheduled Aug. 1 date if vaccinations continue at their current pace and the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to decline.

"We're going to continue to play this game based on what we think makes the most sense for Massachusetts," he said. "If we see significant progress in the data over the course of the next month or so, we'll make adjustments."

Massachusetts is wrapping up a COVID-19 business relief program that provided more than $687 million in direct cash grants, many targeted to minority and women business owners, Gov. Charlie Baker said. The final round of grants was announced on Thursday, with an additional 108 businesses receiving about $4.8 million in COVID relief funds.

Right now, large venues including indoor and outdoor stadiums will be allowed to increase capacity and amusement parks, theme parks and outdoor water parks will be permitted to reopen at 50% capacity on May 1. Road races and youth and adult sports tournaments will also be allowed for moderate and high risk sports.

On May 29, the state will increase limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings and will begin allowing street festivals and parades. Bars, beer gardens and breweries will also be allowed to reopen with some restrictions.

The final stage in the state's reopening is currently scheduled for Aug. 1 and will include dance clubs and nightclubs, saunas, hot tubs and steam rooms, and indoor water parks and ball pits.

Baker also continues to face pressure from parents to relax the state's mask mandate for children.

In a letter Thursday to the governor, a grassroots group of approximately 5,000 parents said children should be allowed to ditch the masks for outdoor sports, summer camps and recess, even if they can't stay six feet apart.

The group, called Bring Kids Back MA, are also asking Baker to once again allow children to share items like library books, classroom materials and art supplies, citing low risk of surface transmission.

The parents argue that Massachusetts should follow neighboring states and the World Health Organization, which suggests children should not wear a mask when playing sports or doing physical activities.

“There is simply no compelling scientific rationale supporting the additional restrictions on the youngest citizens of our state," parents wrote in the letter.