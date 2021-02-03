Gov. Baker: ‘I Am Rooting for Tom Brady to Win'

It's the debate that's taken over New England since Tom Brady decided to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason: Do we root for our ex-quarterback or against him?

At times, the tide locally has turned against Brady, but as he heads to his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday, more and more Patriots fans appear to be hopping on board the Brady train.

Count Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker among those hoping Brady will win his seventh ring.

"My view on this one's really simple," Baker told the media on Wednesday. "The guy gave the people of this region a chance to go to the Super Bowl for 20 years, and nine times out of that 20 years, he did it, along with a heck of a lot of other people. As a sports fan, I'm incredibly grateful that I had a chance to live in this 20-year period, because I've lived in other 20-year periods around here where things didn't work that way."

"So I am rooting for Tom Brady to win," he said. "I don't see how anybody around here could possibly root for him to lose, because we got so much from him."

The governor did add, however, that he hopes people won't gather with people outside their immediate household for big Super Bowl parties due to the continued community transmission of the coronavirus.

"I would say the same thing I said before," Baker said. "Long periods of time indoors with shared quarters and shared food with people who are not members of your immediate household is risky behavior."