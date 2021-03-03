Baker Says He Has ‘No Plans' to Change Massachusetts Mask Mandate

Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday that he has "no plans at this point" to change Massachusetts' mask mandate, even as other states like Texas have decided to lift their restrictions altogether.

"We have no plans at this point in time to change the rules with respect to the mask mandate," he said.

In response to a spike in coronavirus cases across the state, Baker implemented an updated mask order in November requiring everyone over the age of 5 to wear a mask in public — even when standing more than six feet away from others. The state had previously mandated face coverings only at indoor public places, stores and on public transportation and outside when social distancing couldn't be properly maintained.

Those who break the rule risk a $300 civil fine. But it falls on boards of health in each city and town to enforce the mask mandate, and an NBC10 Boston investigation found that the order is rarely enforced.

"I think the mask mandate has been an important element in both encouraging behavior and also sending a message about the importance and understanding that COVID is still with us and people need to take precautions -- especially with the new variants that are out there," Baker added. "Some of the variants are even more contagious than some of the stuff we've bene dealing with for the past 10, 11, or 12 months."

He said the mask mandate will likely remain in place until more of the state has been vaccinated, although he didn't specify an exact percentage.

"The mask mandate has nothing to do with whether the vaccine is effective. In fact, just the opposite," he said. "Those who get vaccinated could still carry the virus. That puts people who haven't been vaccinated or people who remain part of a vulnerable population at risk. So I think the mask mandate, at least until we get some answers about whether people who have been vaccinated can pass this on to somebody else, at the end of the day this is still an incredibly contagious virus and people need to take it seriously."

But he said that could change quickly if the state receives "a ton" of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April and Pfizer and Moderna continue to increase their numbers in April, May and June.

The news that Texas and Mississippi are lifting their mask mandates has alarmed medical experts, who are still worried about yet another surge of COVID-19 cases as new variants spread across the country. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Dena Grayson shared her frank reaction to this news, as well as her thoughts on the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine.