Gov. Baker to Make SJC Announcement, Provide Coronavirus Update

He is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

By Marc Fortier

Office of Governor Baker

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to make an announcement regarding the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court and provide an update on the coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. from the State House. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito is also expected to be in attendance.

The coronavirus continued it steady increase in Massachusetts on Monday with 12 new confirmed coronavirus deaths and nearly 1,970 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new deaths pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 10,110 and its confirmed caseload to nearly 184,500.

The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.

There were more than 780 people reported hospitalized Monday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and nearly 160 in intensive care units.

The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 6,600.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced the reopening of a field hospital as coronavirus cases increase in Massachusetts.

Governors across the country have begun implementing new restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to spike.

Massachusetts implemented a new mask advisory and a restaurant curfew earlier this month, but a spokesperson for Baker said earlier this week that the state has no plans for any additional changes at this point.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

