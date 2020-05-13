Gov. Baker to Provide an Update on Coronavirus in Mass.

Gov. Charlie Baker is set to provide an update on coronavirus in Massachusetts on Wednesday afternoon.

Baker is scheduled to speak around 12 p.m. after touring a drive-thru testing site at Stanley Street Treatment and Resources in Fall River, a community health center that has expanded its COVID-19 testing capacity in recent weeks.

One day after unveiling the state's reopening plan, Baker was peppered with questions Tuesday about which businesses will be among those included in the first phase.

Asked when businesses will find out if they're in that first phase, he said, "They probably won't find out until [May] 18th."

That's the day the Reopening Advisory Board will present its full report. Baker has said that will include the activities and industries that will be safe to resume in each phase, and the safety and cleaning protocols for how different industries should operate.

"The folks most likely to be able to operate successfully on the 18th are many of the folks currently operating -- essential businesses -- but they're going to have to operate under statewide guidelines issued in the report on the 18th," he said. "And the second group will be those who work in ways and in spaces that don’t have a lot of face to face interaction with customers as part of their regular business."

Businesses are attempting to prepare for the state to reopen, but they don't know what next week will bring.

Next up, he said, will be the businesses that have more direct face to face contact with customers.

Baker seemed determined Tuesday not to reveal any new information about what specific types of businesses might be allowed to reopen first. He was asked if needed services like hair salons and dentists might be considered essential and included in that first phase.

"I think that's certainly part of it," he said, without giving a yes or a no, "but we also want to make sure people can do what needs to be done."

Asked what business owners should do now, and whether they should call back their employees to prepare for reopening, Baker gave another vague answer, saying "the first thing they should do is take a look at the global standards and see how they would do against those."

Scientists fear a broad reopening of Massachusetts would create a second wave of infections, hospitalizations and death, according to the Boston Globe, and question whether the state has all the necessary tools to test and trace new outbreaks.

"I get the fact that everybody would like everything to reopen sooner," he added. "The downside is you want to do this in a way that you can sustain the opening when you go forward. The other part is making sure as you put these general guidelines in place and industry specific guidelines in place that people are going to be able to deliver on them and that we have the ability to monitor how they do."

Taking steps to reopen Massachusetts' economy next week could lead to new outbreaks of the novel coronavirus, a group of scientists told the Boston Globe.

Experts fear a broad reopening would create a second wave of infections, hospitalizations and death, and question whether the state has all the necessary tools to test and trace new outbreaks.

Some Massachusetts businesses may be allowed to reopen next week, but which companies will be included remains unclear.

The governor was also asked Tuesday if he plans to lift the state's stay-at-home advisory. He said he'll have more details on that on May 18, the day it is set to expire.

Just 33 new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Massachusetts Tuesday, the lowest number since the surge though one caused in part by a reporting issue, health officials said.

Additionally, 870 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 79,332. The death toll stands at 5,141.