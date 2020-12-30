Gov. Baker to Provide Coronavirus Update

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to provide an update on the coronavirus in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. from the State House.

State public health officials reported more than 3,600 new confirmed cases on Tuesday and 58 new confirmed deaths.

The total number of cases in Massachusetts since the pandemic began now stands at over 346,000, and the death toll has risen to 11,958.

Meanwhile, the field hospital set up in the DCU Center in Worcester has treated 161 COVID-19 patients in 22 days, just one patient shy of the total treated in the six weeks the facility was open in the spring, officials said.

Baker's new coronavirus restrictions took effect last weekend in Massachusetts. They include a crack down on gatherings and businesses and a requirement that hospitals halt most elective surgeries.

Beginning Saturday, Massachusetts businesses will only be able to operate at 25% capacity, down from 40%. The gathering limit is also being reduced to 10 people inside and 25 outside under Gov. Charlie Baker's latest round of restrictions.

Starting Dec. 26 and running until at least noon on Jan. 10, restaurants, movie theaters, performance venues, casinos, offices, places of worship, retail businesses, fitness centers, health clubs, libraries, golf facilities, driving and flight schools, arcades, museums, and "sectors not otherwise addressed" must limit their customer capacity to a maximum of 25%.

All indoor gatherings and events will be limited to 10 people, while all outdoor gatherings and events will be limited to 25 people. Workers and staff are excluded from events' occupancy counts. The gatherings limit applies to private homes, event venues and public spaces.

CVS Health began administering the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday at about 2,000 long term care facilities in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts hospitals must push back or cancel most elective inpatient invasive procedures that are nonessential as well, the state announced.

The latest round of COVID-19 regulations come after Baker announced the state would move a step back in his phased reopening plan earlier this month. That rollback lowered capacity limits across an array of businesses, closed some indoor recreation venues and tightened rules around mask-wearing and indoor dining.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.