Gov. Baker to Provide Coronavirus Update

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide his daily coronavirus update on Wednesday afternoon.

Baker is scheduled to appear along with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders at 3:30 p.m. at the State House.

Massachusetts health officials announced 96 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 356. Overall, there are more than 15,000 coronavirus cases in the state.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday he was considering greater restrictions in supermarkets to keep customers and employees safe.

Baker announced Tuesday that the state plans to invest $800 million into local hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

He added that testing capacity in the state continues to expand, with 76,429 patients tested as of Monday, and 4,500 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

Baker said his administration is continuing to work with the state's 1,000 congregated care facilities, which house mostly seniors, to make sure they have access to adequate testing as well.

MGH, Brigham and Women's Hospital and UMass Medical Center are all taking part in a new clinical trial, according to the Globe.

The governor said last week that models show the coronavirus surge is expected to hit Massachusetts between April 10 and April 20. With that in mind, he continues to remind residents to socially distance and take other necessary precautions to slow its spread.

On Monday, the governor and First Lady Lauren Baker announced the formation of the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund to help assist those most impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The fund will help support front-line workers and other vulnerable communities, partnering with community foundations and nonprofits to deploy the funds quickly.