Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak on Monday.

Baker is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders will also be in attendance.

Massachusetts health officials reported 169 news COVID-19 deaths Sunday, bringing the the total number of deaths in the state since the pandemic began to 2,899.

The state also reported 1,590 new cases, for a total of almost 55,000 cases.

More than 1,600 of the deaths were in residents of long-term care facilities, and more than 98% of all the people who died had underlying health conditions, the department said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms -- including chills, muscle pain, headache,and a loss of taste or smell -- to the symptoms of the novel coronavirus. NBC10's Lucy Bustamante reports on why the new symptoms could get more people tested for COVID-19.

Also on Sunday, the city of Boston and Massachusetts General Hospital announced a partnership to test 1,000 asymptomatic city residents to evaluate community exposure to COVID-19 through antibody testing.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that nationally 25% of people infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic, and may not know they are a carrier of the virus, or that they could be infecting others, according to a statement.

“Data from this testing in Boston will provide vital clues into the spread of the virus and will help us develop strategies to slow down or stop this invisible foe,” hospital President Dr. Peter Slavin said.

Boston will begin testing people for coronavirus antibodies to find those who may have had the virus but didn't show any symptoms.

The city is randomly selecting participants in the hard hit neighborhoods of East Boston, Roslindale and Dorchester.

“The more we can expand our testing, the more we can learn how to use our medical resources more efficiently, and how we need to focus our current efforts to contain the virus,” Mayor Marty Walsh said.

