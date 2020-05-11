coronavirus

Gov. Baker to Provide Coronavirus Update

He is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. from the State House

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus outbreak on Monday afternoon.

Baker is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. from the State House. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders are also expected to attend.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts is approaching 5,000.

The state is likely to hit that grim milestone on Monday following Sunday’s announcement of an additional 139 deaths. That brought he total number of coronavirus deaths in the state to 4,979.

Officials also reported another 1,050 cases to give the state a total of 77,793.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

