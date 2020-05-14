Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Thursday.

Baker is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. from the State House. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders are also expected to attend.

Reopening the Massachusetts economy is going to be a gradual process, Baker said Wednesday, offering few specifics of the plan he’s preparing to release early next week.

“This isn’t going to be a situation or a circumstance where on May 18, every business in Massachusetts that is currently closed is going to be permitted to open,” he said.

Massachusetts residents have gone through “a tremendous amount of dislocation and discomfort and lost wages” over the past 60 days to get to the point where the virus has been reduced enough to let some businesses reopen, Baker said.

“The last thing we’re going to do is reopen it in a way that fires that virus up again,” he said. “I would love to be able to open everything up tomorrow. That would be an incredibly irresponsible thing to do.”

Gov. Charlie Baker says the first phase of the Bay State's reopening is expected to begin May 18.

The first businesses to reopen are those that will be the most successful at not spreading the virus and don’t have a lot of direct contact with customers, he said.

Baker offered few other specifics, saying he wanted to wait until the plan is released on Monday.

Baker told reporters he’s also having discussions with the K-12 community about reopening schools in September and about graduations plans. He said he would talk more about that on Monday.

Researchers have seen some positive impacts on the environment as coronavirus stay-at-home advisories keep people from disrupting natural habitats.

COVID-19-related deaths in Massachusetts surged again Wednesday, topping 5,300 just days before the state is set to release a plan to reopen the economy.

There were 174 new deaths reported, bringing to 5,315 the total number of deaths recorded in the state since the pandemic’s start. It’s a sharp increase compared to the 33 deaths reported Tuesday.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts neared 80,500 after the state reported an additional 1,165 individuals who tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care dipped below 800, while there were about 3,100 people overall currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.