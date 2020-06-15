Gov. Baker to Provide Coronavirus Update

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Monday.

He is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. from the State House.

Baker said Friday that he continues to be encouraged by the decline in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Massachusetts.

The state’s seven-day average for positive tests has dropped by 90% in the last two months, while the three-day average of hospitalized patients fell 70% in the same period.

"That's obviously continued good news," he said.

The first step of Phase 2 began on Monday, allowing many more businesses to open their doors, including malls, restaurants for outdoor dining and hotels.

Robyn West is recovering in her Mattapan home after spending five weeks in the hospital. The Massachusetts mother of 11 children spent most of that time in a coma after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in April.

Diners lined the streets of Boston's North End before the week was out. In Saugus on Friday, the iconic restaurant Kowloon erected their drive-in movie screen to add to the car hop service they already added.

Baker said he continues to hear from some who think the state's phased reopening is moving too slow and others who feel it's happening too fast.

"The whole point in doing phased implementation of reopening is so we would have the ability to continue to check the data associated with the key elements to make sure if something did happen we would address it," he said. "A cautious and careful reopening based on data is ultimately our best way to ensure we don't end up creating a second outbreak."

In Boston's North End, restaurants are open for the first time since March.

The state Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 208 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional 48 deaths. That brings the total number of cases in the state to 105,603 and the death toll to 7,624.

The department reported progress on the rate of positive tests and the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.