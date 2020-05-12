Gov. Baker to Provide Coronavirus Update as Mass. Moves Closer to Reopening

One day after unveiling the state's reopening plan, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak.

Baker is set to speak around 1 p.m. from MatTek Life Sciences in Ashland, a company that is working to produce personal protective equipment.

On Monday, Baker announced a four-phase plan to reopen the Massachusetts economy. He said he hopes to begin the first phase on May 18 assuming public health data continues to trend in a positive direction.

"There isn't going to be a hard and fast on a lot of this," he said. "People are going to want to see what happens."

The governor said the first phase, titled "Start," will have limited industries that are more naturally set up to have little face to face interaction resuming operations with severe restrictions. But before that can happen, he said he wants to see more evidence of declines in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and other key metrics.

Baker said the second phase, dubbed "Cautious," will include more industries with more face to face interactions resuming operations with restrictions and capacity limits.

Phase three, "Vigilant," will involve additional industries resuming operations with guidance and the final phase is what Baker calls the "New Normal," which won't happen until a vaccine or therapy has been developed to effectively treat COVID-19.

The governor said the state will be releasing industry-specific guidance on these different phases in the coming days.

Mayor Marty Walsh is looking ahead to how the city will reopen.

The Reopening Advisory Board will present its full report on May 18, Baker said. He said that will include the activities and industries that will be safe to resume in each phase, and the safety and cleaning protocols for how different industries should operate.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts surpassed 5,000 on Monday. Another 129 people have died, bringing the total to 5,108.

Officials also reported another 669 cases to give the state a total of 78,462.