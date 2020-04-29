Gov. Baker to Provide Coronavirus Update as Reopening Discussions Continue

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. at the State House.

Baker announced Tuesday that he is extending the state's non-essential business closures and stay-at-home advisory to May 18. It had previously been set to expire two weeks earlier on May 4.

"I know pushing these dates back a couple weeks is probably not what people want to hear," he said. "Believe me, I'm just as frustrated as anybody else. We all look forward to stepping in front of this podium to tell you that we're starting to reopen for business. I know we'll get there soon, but we have to be smart in how we do it."

Baker said his order also extends the ban on gatherings of 10 people or more until May 18.

A Worcester pastor is defying state coronavirus restrictions by holding services with over 10 people.

Baker also announced the formation of a 17-member Reopening Advisory Board on Tuesday led by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy. The panel includes public health officials and members of the business community and municipal government.

The group, which held its first meeting on Tuesday, is charged with coming up with a phased plan for reopening.

"The steps we're taking now and what we're able to begin planning with respect to reopening and how we carry out that process for Massachusetts is critically important and we think it should begin now," Baker said. "We're moving in the right direction with respect to the virus but we're not where we need to be."

The governor said he remains focused on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and overall intensive care unit use for the coronavirus as a barometer for when the state will be ready to reopen.

"Yes, it's flattened out, but we have not seen a downward trend there," he said. "That's a really important measure about what's going on out there in the community in general."

Massachusetts health officials reported 104 new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the the total number of deaths in the state since the pandemic began to 3,003.

The state also reported 1,524 new cases, for a total of more than 56,000.

Nearly 1,700 of the deaths were in residents of long-term care facilities, and more than 98% of all the people who died had underlying health conditions, the department said.