Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Wednesday afternoon.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will join the governor at the 3:30 press conference at the State House. They will speak after participating in a conference call with the governor's new COVID-19 Advisory Group, which was announced Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Baker announced the launch of a new statewide coronavirus text message alert system. Residents who want to receive alerts can text "COVIDMA" to 888777 to sign up.

Non-essential businesses in Massachusetts will be closed beginning Tuesday.

The governor said there are now about a dozen testing sites in the state, and over 13,000 people have now been tested. He also again warned that the number of positive COVID-19 cases are likely to continue to rise as the state's testing capacity grows.

On Monday, Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close to the public for two weeks starting Tuesday and issued a stay-at-home advisory in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

All non-essential businesses were required to close their physical workplaces and facilities to all workers and the public at noon Tuesday until April 7.

The stay-at-home advisory, which outlines social distancing protocol, will be in effect until the same day.

Despite the stay-at-home advisory, Baker has said people can still go for a walk "around the block or at the park," but urged those at the park not to engage in activities that involve close personal contact, including basketball and football.

Essential businesses include supermarkets and the businesses that support them, pharmacies, gas stations, and manufacturers of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals. Although medical marijuana facilities will be allowed to stay open, recreational pot shops are considered nonessential and must close, he said. Restaurants will be allowed to stay open for takeout and delivery only.

Health officials on Tuesday announced two additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus outbreak, bringing the state's total to 111. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,159.

For most people, health officials say the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, however, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Health officials say COVID-19 activity is increasing in Massachusetts. At this time, if people are only mildly symptomatic, health officials say they should speak to their healthcare provider about whether they need to be assessed in person. If not, they should stay at home while they are sick.

Asymptomatic family members should practice social distancing and immediately self-isolate if they develop symptoms, according to health officials.