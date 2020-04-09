Gov. Baker to Provide Update as Mass. Braces for Surge in Coronavirus Patients

Gov. Charlie Baker was scheduled to update the public on Massachusetts' response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, as the state braces for an expected surge in patients.

Baker is scheduled to hold a news conference from the State House at 1 p.m.

Baker on Wednesday emphasized Massachusetts expects to see a surge in coronavirus patients between April 10 and April 20. He added that the percentage of those testing positive for the virus reached a new high on Monday with 30 percent testing positive.

As of Wednesday, the state had reported 16,790 cases of COVID-19, including 433 fatal ones.

State and local officials are bracing for the surge.

Following the death of a grocery store employee from COVID-19, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is working on new guidelines to protect employees.

In Worcester, the DCU Center opened Thursday as the state's first coronavirus field hospital. The arena's 50,000 square feet will be used to treat patients who are too sick to go home but not ill enough to be in the hospital. An estimated 10 to 20 patients are likely to enter the center this weekend.

In addition, the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center and the Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne are also being converted into field hospitals.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday he was considering greater restrictions in supermarkets to keep customers and employees safe.

Baker said Wednesday the state is "still in the upward slope" of the pandemic, but has not experienced the same steep acceleration seen in places like Wuhan, China, and New York City.

"We're cautiously optimistic that social distancing and our other orders are helping to flatten the curve," the governor said. "These remain our most effective weapons to combat this disease."

MGH, Brigham and Women's Hospital and UMass Medical Center are all taking part in a new clinical trial, according to the Globe.

"This is not a time to get complacent," Baker said. "So everyone needs to continue to hold up their end of the deal."

That means staying home, washing your hands, using hand sanitizer and wearing a mask or face covering when you leave the house.

The governor also said a new mobile testing site for first responders will open Thursday at the Big E fairgrounds in West Springfield, and outlined new statewide guidelines for social distancing at grocery stores.

The governor also announced legislation aimed at protecting health care workers, maximizing protections to keep doctors, nurses and EMTs from being sued for providing care related to the coronavirus outbreak.