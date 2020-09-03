Gov. Baker to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Mass.

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to give an update on the coronavirus in Massachusetts on Thursday.

He is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Director Samantha Phillips and Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo are also scheduled to attend.

Revere remains one of the hot spots for COVID-19 cases in the state.

Massachusetts reported 22 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and nearly 300 newly confirmed cases Wednesday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to more than 8,850 and its confirmed caseload to more than 119,400.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests was 1%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Experts are warning increased vigilance for Labor Day weekend gatherings, after COVID-19 cases in the United States topped six million on Aug. 30. Cases have also rose among children during back-to-school season: according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, childhood cases rose by 17 percent during the last two weeks of August.

There were more than 300 people reported hospitalized Wednesday because of COVID-19, and nearly 60 in intensive care units.

The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care homes rose to more than 5,800 or about 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.

