Gov. Baker to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Mass.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus on Wednesday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. at the State House. He will be joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders and Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.

Pressure on Massachusetts hospitals is continuing to mount as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 steadily rises. There were 835 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19. That's up from 500 a month ago. Of those hospitalized Tuesday, nearly 160 were in intensive care units.

On Tuesday, there were 20 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 2.260 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. The new deaths pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 10,130 and its confirmed caseload to more than 186,700. The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.

The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 6,610.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh warned Tuesday that he might have to consider shutting down restaurants and other businesses again if the number of coronavirus cases reported in the city continues to rise.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the recent coronavirus surge appears to be mostly related to cases in the workplace and as a result of private gatherings. Walsh warned that Thanksgiving could be another super spreader if people don't heed his advice.

The city's positivity rate for the week ending Nov. 12 was 9.6%, up significantly from summer averages of 1.8% to 2.8%, he said at a City Hall news conference.

"I don't want to be standing in front of this podium three weeks from now shutting down restaurants and retail shops and businesses and sports and schools and everything that we've done," Walsh said. "We don't want to go backwards."

He also urged Bostonians to spend Thanksgiving only with immediate members of their household.