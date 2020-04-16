Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Thursday.

He is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. at the State House.

Another 151 coronavirus deaths were reported Wednesday in Massachusetts, bringing the statewide total to 1,108. The total number of people who have tested positive rose by 1,755 to 29,918, according to the Department of Public Health.

By comparison, the Bay State had the fifth-most coronavirus-related deaths as of Wednesday afternoon, behind New York, New Jersey, Michigan and Louisiana, according to NBC News' count.

The surge in coronavirus cases that Massachusetts has long been bracing for is here, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday, citing its case count and conversations with hospital administrators.

Gov. Charlie Baker got personal when talking about the difficulties of saying goodbye during social isolation

Baker had said all along that the surge would start between April 7 and April 10, and he said those projections appear to have been accurate. The surge is expected to last until approximately April 20, with as many as 172,000 cases statewide.

The severe measures the governor has ordered for Massachusetts, like the stay-at-home advisory and closing schools and non-essential businesses, are aimed at keeping many more people from getting the virus and overwhelming the health care system.

Baker also spoke Wednesday about how the state continues to increase its testing capacity, to add beds at field hospitals across the state and to work to acquire more personal protective equipment. State health officials are also focused on working with nursing homes and assisted living facilities to help manage and contain coronavirus outbreaks there.

Earlier this week, Baker said his administration has started talking about reopening the state's economy, while adding that there is much work to be done before a plan like that can be put into motion.

The governor said he will work collaboratively with the six other states -- including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island -- that have formed a joint task force to look into when the reopening of the economy could begin.