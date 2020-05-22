Gov. Baker to Provide Update on Coronavirus Testing in Lawrence

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will provide an update on coronavirus testing on Friday afternoon in Lawrence.

He is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. at a drive-up testing site behind the Everett Mill on Canal Street. Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera and Lawrence General Hospital President and CEO Deb Wilson are also expected to speak.

Baker did not have a media availability on Thursday, but during an appearance on WGBH's Boston Public radio he warned that residents need to prepare for a lengthy battle with the coronavirus.

"There's a lot of lessons in this and honestly, I really hope we learn them all," he said. "This thing's going to be with us for a while, that's for sure."

The governor also continued to defend his plan for a gradual, phased reopening, saying it is the right approach because of the state's relatively widespread population density and the interconnected nature of most of its economy.

"We're still learning about this thing," he said. "The difficulty is making really big decisions with big consequences with something we're still learning about. That's why we're pursuing such a slow go and slow roll of reopening, and why we waited until we met a bunch of key criteria before we went there."

Gov. Charlie Baker's provides a COVID-19 update as he tours Symmons Industries in Braintree.

Baker said he looks at state-by-state data frequently, and noted that four states hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak -- New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut -- all have high volumes of residents close together. Some commenters have asked why the administration is planning a slow ramp-up for the entire state, Baker said, rather than impose widely different policies for the capital and less dense regions around it.

"We're a heck of a lot smaller geographically than New York is or Pennsylvania or some of these other states, and we have people everywhere," he said. "We're not as open spaced -- we're way denser than most of these other places, and that factors in a big way as to whether you can do stuff regionally or not."

Massachusetts reported 82 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, and 1,114 additional cases.

That brings the number of people to have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, over 90,000, according to the Department of Public Health. COVID-19 has been detected in a total of 6,148 people who've died in Massachusetts as well.