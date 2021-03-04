Gov. Baker to Provide Update on Coronavirus Vaccines

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the vaccine rollout in Massachusetts on Thursday afternoon.

He is scheduled to tour a vaccination site in Lawrence at 2 p.m. and offer remarks afterward.

About 12,000 new vaccine appointments were slated to go live Thursday morning, but shortly after 7 a.m. the state tweeted that all of those appointments at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium and the Reggie Lewis Center had already been booked and were "no longer available." The number of first dose appointments is significantly less than in previous weeks due to the volume of second dose appointments.

Baker has faced criticism in recent weeks for the state's rocky vaccine rollout -- including a glitchy state vaccine website that crashed just as shots were being made available to those 65 or older and those with certain medical conditions. The governor has urged patience, saying the state can only provide a limited number of appointments until more vaccines are made available by the federal government.

The Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID vaccine will be given out for the first time in Massachusetts Thursday at Tufts Medical Center.

On Wednesday, Baker announced that Massachusetts teachers will be eligible to register for a coronavirus vaccine starting March 11.

The Republican governor’s announcement at a Gloucester elementary school came a day after President Joe Biden urged states to prioritize vaccinations for teachers, and the same day retail pharmacy locations that had been offering vaccinations announced that they would start accepting signups from teachers.

“In an effort to streamline our process and to limit the amount of confusion between federal eligibility guidelines and state eligibility guidelines and to coordinate with the feds, we are announcing that educators, early educators and school staff will be eligible to start signing up for vaccine appointments starting on March 11,” Baker said.

Baker said the state’s move would make about 400,000 educators, child care workers, and school staffers eligible for a vaccine. He said because vaccination supply remains limited, it may take some time to book an appointment.

“The fact remains, we are still only going to get about 150,000 first doses every week. We’d like everybody to get vaccinated as quickly as possible, but it will take time to move the current folks who are left in the 65-plus and two comorbidities categories, who want to get vaccinated, through the system, as well as the 400,000 educators who would be part of this group,” Baker said.

Major teachers’ unions had been pressuring Baker’s administration to move teachers higher on the state’s vaccination prioritization list, especially since state education officials announced plans to get all districts to reopen elementary schools for full-time, in-person learning in April.

Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, said the decision helps pave the way for a return to full, in-person learning.

“It’s welcome news that the governor is finally with the program,” Najimy said. “This is a victory for the students, school employees and the entire education community.”

Massachusetts has administered about 1.2 million first doses and 1.8 million total vaccines, state health officials say.